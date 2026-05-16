BMC's T Ward Begins Demolition Of Unauthorised Structures At Mulund's Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex |

Mumbai: The BMC's T ward began the eviction/demolition action against the unauthorized temporary structures and constructions, turf etc in the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex area in Mulund from Saturday. The action comes a day after mayor Ritu Tawde visited the site and discussed the reconstruction and improvement of the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex and Kalidas Natyagruha.

Irregularities Found During Inspection

During this inspection, some irregularities, temporary structures and illegal constructions were found in the area of Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. Those structures and illegal constructions were immediately taken down on Saturday.

During the action, the unauthorized temporary shed near Building No. 2 (Tathistu Auditorium) and the adjacent turf were demolished. The unauthorized construction of fiber sheets on the outside of the badminton court and cultural hall (Building No. 4) was removed, as well as the unauthorized flex installed inside the building. The temporary shed erected on the viewers gallery of the tennis court was also completely removed.

The eviction action against the unauthorized structures will continue, the mayor's office said.

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