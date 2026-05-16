8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Cement Mixer Truck Runs Over Her In Sakinaka, Andheri East; Driver Detained | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 8-year-old girl died in an accident in Sakinaka, Andheri East, on May 15. The deceased was riding pillion on a scooter being driven by her father. Near Khanna Estate on the road towards Sakinaka, a cement mixer truck suddenly took a left turn and struck the scooter. The girl fell on the right side and came under the truck’s rear left tyre, which ran over her, causing her death. The police detained the driver, identified as Sirajul Kormuddin Islam, 27, a resident of Kurla East.

Victim Identification and Family Background

Police said the deceased was identified as Ahana Shaikh, who lived with her parents in Aarey Road Colony, Powai. Her father, Mohammad Rafi Shaikh, 38, operates an AC repair business. Four days ago, Ahana had gone to stay at her aunt Najhamin Shaikh’s, 26, residence in the Jarimari area of Sakinaka, Andheri East.

On May 15, Ahana’s father went to pick her up from her aunt’s residence. After picking her up, they started their journey on a scooter, with Ahana riding pillion. When they reached near Khanna Estate, close to Amber Hotel, towards Sakinaka, the driver of a cement mixer truck suddenly took a left turn. At the same time, the scooter was travelling on the left side of the truck. The truck hit the scooter, causing both Ahana and her father to fall. Her father fell on the left side, while Ahana fell on the right side and came under the truck’s rear left tyre, which crushed her. She sustained severe head and stomach injuries and started bleeding profusely.

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Rush to Hospital and Declaration of Deat

Hearing her father shouting for help, bystanders stopped the truck. With the assistance of locals, Ahana was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East, where doctors declared her dead at 6.45 pm.

Bystanders informed the police about the incident. Police reached the spot, detained the driver and registered a case against him under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police later issued a notice to the truck driver.

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