Akshaya Tritiya: Want to purchase digital gold? Check here for details

Buying gold on Akshay Tritiya has been a tradition since time immemorial and digital gold has emerged as the preferred choice for the younger generation who are looking for convenient, risk-free, and liquid investment options. Considered an auspicious purchase,cold has been a part of India’s cultural heritage and is an integral part of celebrations, as well as key rituals on days like Dhanteras and Akshaya Tritiya.

Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP said: “This method of investment is extremely easy and affordable as investors can start buying extremely small amounts to build their gold corpus for investment purposes, or to redeem it as MMTC-PAMP’s 24K, 999.9 purest gold coins and bars.

"Investors can start building their portfolio in byte-sized quantities; they can start investing with anything from Rs 100 to Rs 1000 every week or fortnight and let the power of compounding do the rest.

"Young investors are increasingly gravitating towards this option because of the flexibility, high liquidity and easy exit options the product offers. Apart from the 3 percent GST levy at the time of purchase, there are no additional taxes or hidden charges while purchasing Digital Gold. As India’s only LBMA accredited refinery for both gold and silver, the price of MMTC-PAMP digital gold linked to global markets. As a result, regardless of local market conditions, investors obtain a fair price for their investment when they decide to sell.” said

What is Digital Gold?

A virtual system where the consumer doesn’t have to worry about the storage of gold physically or worry about making charges when they invest in 24K, 999.9 pure gold.

Digital Gold can be purchased directly on MMTC-PAMP’s website or Android app, or through a partner transacting platform like PAYTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, among others. It is stored under the direct ownership of the customer held in fully insured, secured and bank grade vaults owned by MMTC-PAMP.

Why invest in Digital Gold?

Gold has been the preferred and traditional investment tool for centuries and the demand has always been higher than the supply. Irrespective of the price change, the investments in the yellow metal have remained consistent as it is the only proven hedge against inflation.

A key advantage of buying Digital Gold is that investors get the best value for their money with 24K, 999.9 certified purity gold where no making charges are levied when they buy gold.

A completely liquid asset, digital gold purchase and selling offer flexible entry and exit points to consumers as investors can easily sell their Digital gold/Gold investments back to MMTC-PAMP or redeem them for 24K, 999.9 pure gold coins and bars from MMTC-PAMP.

Unlike other investment classes like FDs or Mutual Funds, there is no lock-in period and investors can sell their Digital Gold without any exit penalties. But, as with most financial investments, in gold too true value is realised over a medium to long term.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:15 AM IST