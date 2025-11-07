Ajmera Realty Reports 14% Decline In Net Profit At ₹30.37 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: Ajmera Realty and Infra on Thursday reported over 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of this fiscal (Q2 FY26) at Rs 30.37 crore. The realty firm had posted a profit of Rs 35.35 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2 FY25). The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 219 crore, up 10 per cent (YoY) from Rs 199.9 crore.

Sequentially, Ajmera Realty's operational revenue fell 15 per cent from Rs 258.4 crore, and the net profit declined 21 per cent from Rs 38.28 crore in the previous quarter (Q1 FY26). The Mumbai-based real estate company's total expenditure for the Q2 FY26 declined by Rs 6.85 crore YoY from Rs 94.44 crore and over Rs 27 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 114.79 crore.

Meanwhile, Ajmera Realty's revenue grew 20 per cent YoY to Rs 480.55 crore in the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26) from Rs 400 crore in the same period a year ago. "The Q2 and H1FY26 performance further reinforces our focus on disciplined growth, timely execution, and prudent financial management.

During the quarter, we launched two marquee projects — Ajmera Manhattan 2 and Thirty3.15 — with a combined GDV of Rs 2,100 crore, both receiving an encouraging market response," said Dhaval Ajmera, Director - Corporate Affairs. "Strengthened balance sheet with a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55 times, supported by robust sales momentum and strong collections, resulting in a well-optimised debt structure," he said further.

"With a strong project pipeline of GDV of Rs 4,357 crore across seven projects and strong demand visibility, we remain focused on maintaining this growth trajectory through strategic launches, robust pipeline, operational excellence, and a balanced approach to financial prudence," Ajmera said further.

According to the company's exchange filing, the outlook on the development potential of Wadala stands robust with a lucrative line-up projected to generate a topline sales value of over Rs 12,000 crore. "During H2FY26, we plan to launch a boutique office space with an estimated carpet area of over 6 lakh sq.ft with an estimated GDV of Rs 1800 crore," Dhaval Ajmera added.

