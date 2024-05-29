Ajio's Big Bold Sale Is Set To Live: Everything About Offers, Discounts & Much More

Ajio's Big Bold Sale Is Set To Live: Everything About The Offers, Discounts & Much More | A screengrab from Ajio

Ajio, the online shopping site for fashion and lifestyle products, is gearing up for its Big Bold Sale. This exciting event will feature a diverse range of items, including women's wear, makeup, sneakers, men's wear, watches, purses, bags, shampoo, and much more.

About Big Bold Sale

Ajio's Big Bold Sale is one of the biggest shopping site sales, starting from May 30, 2024. The sale features discounts on women's wear, like Women's Printed Shirt Dress, which is available for Rs 690 and has a 70 per cent discount. The same goes for Floral print Pyjamas and regular tops. You can avail of the items under Rs 600.

Ajio's Big Bold Sale | A screengrab from Ajio Website

You can get women's straight pants and trousers at a big discount of 83 per cent. Talking about men wear, the e-commerce site stores varieties of Slim Fit Shirt, Floral Print Regular Fit Shirt, Men Knitted Loose Fi Shirt, Short Sleeves Shirts and much more under the discount 60 per cent minimum and maximum 80 per cent. Talking about jeans and pants in men wear then you can avail them under Rs 2000.

A screengrab from Ajio Website

Offers on Sneakers for Men and Women

This season, buy your favourite footwear, watches, and other essentials on the shopping site without wasting more money. The pocket-friendly sale offers a wide variety of footwear for men and women, starting from Rs 1000. Avail the items you choose from the sale and stay tuned for the next sale.