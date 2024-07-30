Ajanta Pharma Shares Jump By Over 4% After A 21% Rise In Profits

The pharmaceutical industry is an ultra-competitive space with many elements that placate the growth of business in the industry. Ajanta Pharma, a Maharashtra-based pharma company, has made headlines after having bettered its numbers in the Q1 results.

Profits Jumped 21% In Q1

The stock markets also appeared to have rewarded the company for that, as the share prices gained 5 per cent.

The company declared its results through an exchange filing on July 30. The company registered a profit after tax or PAT, of Rs 245.77 crore.

This is greater than the numbers achieved in the previous quarter. In Q4 of FY24, the company managed to accrue a profit of Rs 202.72 crore. This meant a jump of over 21 per cent in its PAT when compared with the quarter that concluded in March 2024. |

This figure is also greater than the number achieved in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year or Q1 FY24 when the company garnered a profit of Rs 208.12 crore. This is as per the consolidated unaudited statement filed by the pharma company.

The company's total income also rose to Rs 1,171.39 crore, compared to Rs 1,089.58 crore in Q4 of FY24. This resulted in an uptick of 7.50 per cent.

Pharma Firm Sees Shares Jump

Ajanta Pharma Limited, which is the parent company, has also listed other wholly owned subsidiaries, Ajanta Pharma (Mauritius) Limited (“APML”), Ajanta Pharma USA Inc, Ajanta Pharma Philippines Inc and Ajanta Pharma Nigeria Limited.

Company shares are on a trip to the moon. |

In addition, the company is also known for the multivitamin capsule RETIGEN and another medicine for hypertension, RAMSPIN.

The company shares largely traded in green on Tuesday, July 30. The share price even increased in value by over 5 per cent, before the surge in prices slightly tapered and dipped a little while continuing to trade in green. At 15:30 IST, Ajanta Pharma's shares were at 4.77 per cent or Rs 115.45, ascending to Rs 2,534.00 per share.