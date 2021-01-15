Ajanta-Orpat Group aims to double its turnover to Rs 2,400 crore by FY 2025: Nevil Patel, MD of the company tells BrandSutra

Employees like family

During lockdown, Patel took extra care of the entire staff strength of 5,700, and did not lay off a single person even though manufacturing was halted for two months. In fact, he took more care of them. “Our employees were scared as to what would happen to the company. They are like family to us. Just as I’m third generation of management in the company, we have third or even fourth generation people from the same families working for us. Right from taking care of their rations to providing medical help, then starting a yoga centre inside the factory – we have been pushing our employees to a healthier lifestyle,” he says.

Today, 95% of the company’s employees are women, and interestingly, it started off with Patel’s mother joining the factory at his father’s behest to inspire women to work. “In a place like Morbi, about 30 years back, women were not allowed to go out to work. So, my father requested my mother to start working and be an example to everybody else. He literally went from door to door, to convince people that it is safe for women to work. He arranged for their transport, made sure that they have a healthy working environment. Today, we have women in the highest levels of the company as well,” Patel says.

To stay ahead of the curve

To remain ahead of competitors, Patel’s single focus remains on affordable products. “We are doing our research, but we are still looking at innovative products that the masses can afford. Everyone talks about the Internet of Things, etc., but tech-driven products are limited to very niche audiences, rather a certain class of people. We are trying to bring that sort of product to everyone in the country,” he declares. Multiple product launches are planned for 2021, among them a power-saving fan series that can be controlled through an app.

Meanwhile, the company has been exporting its products to more than 45 countries. “During the lockdown, we added another seven countries. We are in talks with three more. That’s also because a lot of countries are ‘hesitant to work with certain countries’, which you are aware of. So, they are looking at manufacturing support from countries like India,” says Patel, who believes his company can offer high class manufacturing capability in the consumer electronics and home appliances sector. Global operations contribute about 16% to the overall revenue of the company, and this year, with the addition of seven countries, Patel expects it to go up to 20%. Patel, credited with taking the group’s total turnover from Rs 200 crore to Rs 1,200 crore, aims to double this to Rs 2,400 crore by FY 2025.

The Driving Factor

“From the business side, our ability to generate employment is what drives us as an organization,” says Patel. “Coming from a small town like Morbi, it gives me immense pleasure to see women being so empowered. At our factories, women actually run the show, and that truly motivates them. Beyond a point, money does not give that sort of motivation.” Outside the realm of work, it is meeting people and learning from them that drives the Ajanta-Orpat scion. “I keep travelling. That is what keeps me going,” he says.