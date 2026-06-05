AirTrunk Plans $30 Billion India Investment To Build 5GW AI Data Centre Capacity By 2030

Blackstone-backed data centre operator AirTrunk has announced plans to invest more than Rs 3 lakh crore (around $30 billion) in India by 2030 as it looks to expand the country's digital infrastructure and meet rising demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence services.

The company said the investment programme would support the development of over 5 gigawatts (GW) of new data centre capacity across multiple states and union territories, strengthening India's position as a destination for global technology and AI investments.

AirTrunk, which is backed by Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, entered the Indian market earlier this year through the acquisition of Lumina CloudInfra.

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The acquisition provided AirTrunk with an existing development pipeline of around 600 megawatts across Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. The company had previously estimated that the portfolio carried development potential of up to $5 billion.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, AirTrunk Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robin Khuda said India has emerged as an attractive destination for long-term technology investments due to strong government support, a large talent pool and growing renewable energy availability.

"Capital is mobile, and India is creating the conditions for it to thrive," Khuda said, adding that the company remains highly optimistic about the country's digital growth prospects.

During a recent visit to India, Khuda met central and state government officials, including representatives from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Discussions focused on infrastructure requirements for AI-driven growth, including reliable power supply, renewable energy, sustainable water resources, skilled talent and faster project approvals.

AirTrunk said government initiatives such as the Digital India, IndiaAI Mission and India Semiconductor Mission have strengthened India's appeal as a hub for cloud and AI infrastructure.

The IndiaAI Mission, approved in 2024 with an outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore, aims to develop public AI computing infrastructure, support domestic AI models and encourage startup innovation. Meanwhile, the India Semiconductor Mission has approved projects worth around Rs 1.6 lakh crore across multiple states.

According to AirTrunk, the planned 5GW expansion will create significant economic benefits through construction activity, operations, supply-chain localisation and employment generation.

Khuda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for digital transformation has helped position India as one of the world's most attractive markets for technology investment.

The announcement comes amid a global surge in spending on AI infrastructure and data centres. Technology companies and investment firms worldwide are increasing capital commitments to support the rapid growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence applications.