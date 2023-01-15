Airtel users in Shillong can now access 5G

e-Paper Get App
Currently operational at Laitumukhrah, Lapalang, Nongrah, Governor House, Lummawbah, Jaiaw Laitdom, Pines colony (Laban Red Cross), Mawpat, Riat Sohkhlur and a few other locations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Airtel users in Pune can now access 5G services | File/ Representative image
Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Shillong.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Currently operational at Laitumukhrah, Lapalang, Nongrah, Governor House, Lummawbah, Jaiaw Laitdom, Pines colony (Laban Red Cross), Mawpat, Riat Sohkhlur and a few other locations. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma CEO, Bharti Airtel, North Eastern States said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Shillong. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

