Airtel, Jio, VIL submit 5G trial application; Huawei tie-ups with 2 telcos

New Delhi: Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have submitted their applications for 5G trials, industry sources said. Airtel has joined hands with Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson and Nokia for 5G trials in the country, while Jio has partnered Samsung, sources said.

Vodafone Idea has also filed its application for 5G trials and the company has partnered Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson and Nokia for the same, the sources added.

Last month, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G network. India will not bar any equipment suppliers in the upcoming trials for 5G.

The stance had spelt relief for Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei, which rivals western equipment makers such as Ericsson and is facing curbs in the US.

Many countries, however, have allowed telecom service providers to use Chinese gears. Now, India has also indicated its unwillingness to keep any company out of 5G trials.