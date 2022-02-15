Airtel deploys Oracle fusion cloud applications to accelerate digital transformation

Oracle today announced that Bharti Airtel (Airtel), its Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Management (SCM) to digitize and simplify its finance, planning, and supply chain processes.

With the integrated Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM applications, Airtel will transform its shared services operations, which focus on driving productivity and agility across the company, it said in a statement. The applications will help enable Airtel to automate manual processes, gain an on-demand 360-degree view of its financial data, and streamline procurement and supply chain management.

The implementation, carried out by Oracle Consulting, will expand Airtel’s Oracle Cloud footprint following the carrier’s recent move to Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to support its employees and associates.

Bharti Airtel CIO Pradipt Kapoor, said, “This is a key deployment as part of our journey to fully transition to cloud-based applications as we build a digital Airtel. We are obsessed with providing the best customer experience. We are investing in transforming our internal operating models so that employees and partners can work effectively for better customer engagement and service.”

Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director of Oracle India, said: “With Oracle Cloud Applications, Airtel will be able to leverage the latest technology and innovation to meet shifting customer expectations and revamp their business operations.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:00 AM IST