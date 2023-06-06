Airtel Business Collaborates With Ministry of Education To Empower India's DIKSHA Ed-Tech Platform | National Portal of India

Bharti Airtel, known as Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today, announced that it has won the Cloud and CDN mandate from the Digital India Corporation (DIC) to power DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) which is an India’s national platform for open education digital content. DIC is under the aegis of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The DIKSHA application and website will now be powered by Airtel Cloud and will be made seamlessly accessible to students across the country for free educational content in their preferred Indian language. Students, particularly in far-flung and remote locations, will be able to easily enrol onto the platform. Airtel Cloud will also lead the migration of DIKSHA to Oracle Cloud and offer its managed services along with CDN solutions.

“DIKSHA offers 9300+ courses in 35+ Indian languages and has witnessed 50+ billion learning sessions and 60+ billion minutes of usage by students, making it one of the largest free education platforms in the world. We are thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Education to bolster this crucial education infrastructure and advance its accessibility to millions of children across the country with our stateof-the-art cloud and CDN services,” said Praveen Agarwal, Head – Govt. Business, Airtel Business

The Digital India Corporation focuses on improving the standard of living of the common man by providing access to the benefits emerging from Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). Launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Education, DIKSHA aims to provide quality e-content in the form of e-textbooks and audiobooks for free to all teachers and learners across the country. The platform offers over 5700 crore minutes of learning and over 7200 of its courses have witnessed an enrolment and course completion rate of 82 per cent.

