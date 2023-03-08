Airtel allots 15.20 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel's Special Committee for Fund Raising on March 7, 2023 approved allottment of 15,20,708 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each on conversion of FCCBs the company announced through an exchange filing. The fully paid up equity shares to be allotted to share holders of FCCBs would be at a conversion price of Rs 521 per equity share.

After this allotment the company's equity share capital has increased to Rs 28,36,60,32,827.50 with a total of 5,57,51,34,650 fully paid up equity and the outstanding principal value of FCCBs at the Singapore Exchange Limited has been reduced to $ 913.70 million.

This allotment was approved upon receipt of notice for conversion of FCCBs of price value of USD 1,10,00,000 from certain shareholders of FCCBS.

Shares of Airtel

The shares of Airtel on Wednesday at 10:59 am were at Rs 768.10, up from 0.20 per cent.