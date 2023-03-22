 Airtel 5G Plus now live in Kolkata
Airtel 5G Plus now live in Kolkata

Promises to offer massive speeds, best voice experience, will work on all 5G smart phones and be kinder to the environment. No SIM change needed as existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G-enabled

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Airtel 5G Plus now live in Kolkata | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Kolkata, as per an exchange filing.

Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj and Kolaghat.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as Airtel continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel will augment its network making its services available to cities across the entire state in due course.

article-image

Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

Commenting on the launch, Ayan Sarkar, CEO – West Bengal, Bharti Airtel said, “I am delighted to announce the roll-out of Airtel 5G Plus in Kolkata in addition to Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj, Kolaghat and more. Airtel customers in these twenty-six cities can now experience the power of ultrafast 5G network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

