 Jio launches True 5G in 41 more cities extending its reach over 406 cities
Jio True 5G services are rolled out in a city only when majority of areas in a city are covered by the transformational True 5G network and users are able to enjoy Truly Unlimited Free 5G Data immediately after such rollout

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Image: Jio (Representative)

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 41 additional cities across 16 states and union territories, via an exchange filing.

Jio True 5G is already being experienced by millions of users across hundreds of cities, the response to which is yet again a global milestone. Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally.

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to witness the rapid uptake of Jio True 5G by millions of users across the nation, and we believe that the transformative power of our network will uplift their lives through multiple digital touchpoints."

" Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this country. Covering majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us. We want every Indian to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023. We continue to remain grateful to the State Governments and Administrators for their support to digitize their regions."

Jio 5G will now be available across these 41 additional cities in 16 States/Union Territories namely:

Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh),

Margao (Goa),

Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal (Haryana),

Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh),

Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir),

Dumka (Jharkhand),

Robertsonpet (Karnataka),

Kanhangad, Nedumangad, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Thiruvalla (Kerala),

Betul, Dewas, Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh),

Bhandara, Wardha (Maharashtra),

Lunglei (Mizoram),

Byasanagar, Rayagada (Odisha),

Hoshiarpur (Punjab),

Tonk (Rajasthan),

Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Theni Allinagaram, Udhagamandalam, Vaniyambadi (Tamil Nadu), and

Kumarghat (Tripura).

