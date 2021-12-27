AirAsia India launches 'New Year, New Places' sale with fares starting at Rs 1,122

AirAsia India announced its 'New Year, New Places' sale with fares starting at Rs 1,122 for routes like Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai and Chennai-Hyderabad on addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network.

The offer is applicable for bookings made from December 27 till December 31, 2021 for a travel period between January 15 2022 to April 15, 2022 and includes a date change fee waiver for changes made at least 72 hours prior to the flight departure.

The airline extended this offer for bookings made on its website www.airasia.co.in, mobile app and other major booking channels.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:24 PM IST