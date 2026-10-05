Air Travel To Get Costlier From October 6, IndiGo Hikes Fuel Surcharge Across Routes

IndiGo will raise fuel surcharge on domestic and international flights from October 6. |

Mumbai: Air travel is set to become more expensive just ahead of Diwali and Chhath, with IndiGo announcing an increase in fuel surcharge on domestic and international flights amid a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

The revised fuel surcharge will come into effect from October 6, 2026, potentially increasing the overall ticket cost for passengers travelling during the festive season.

Domestic Flights To Cost More

IndiGo has increased the fuel surcharge on domestic flights by Rs 100 to Rs 350, depending on the distance travelled. This means passengers taking longer flights could face a higher additional charge compared with those flying shorter routes.

The revised charges will apply to bookings covered under the new structure from October 6.

The move comes at a time when travel demand typically rises ahead of major festivals, with many passengers flying home for Diwali and Chhath celebrations.

International Routes Also Impacted

The airline has also revised the fuel surcharge applicable to international flights.

However, the additional amount for overseas travel will vary depending on the destination, route and distance. Passengers planning international trips may therefore need to factor in the revised surcharge while calculating their travel costs.

Why Is Air Travel Getting Costlier?

According to IndiGo, the decision follows a sustained increase in jet fuel prices, which have significantly raised the airline's operating costs.

The latest month-on-month increase in fuel prices has reportedly crossed 14 per cent, pushing ATF rates close to their highest levels in about a decade.

Fuel is one of the biggest expenses for airlines. A sharp increase in ATF prices directly raises the cost of operating flights, putting pressure on airline margins.

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The higher surcharge allows IndiGo to pass on a part of this additional fuel burden to passengers rather than absorbing the entire increase.

The latest revision means passengers booking flights during the busy festive travel period could end up paying more, particularly on longer domestic and international routes.