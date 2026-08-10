Air India Travel Advisory: Passengers Asked To Reach Airports Early As Enhanced Security Measures May Cause Delays

Air India has advised passengers travelling between August 10 and 20 to arrive at airports well in advance because enhanced security checks may increase waiting times | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 10, 2026: Air India on Monday issued a travel advisory urging passengers flying between August 10 and August 20, 2026, to reach airports significantly earlier than usual due to heightened security protocols being introduced at airports.

In a post on social media platform X, the airline said travellers should factor in additional time for security checks and other airport formalities to avoid last-minute delays.

#TravelAdvisory



Due to enhanced security measures being implemented at airports, guests travelling between 10 August and 20 August 2026 are advised to arrive well in advance of their scheduled departure.



Please allow additional time for security checks and airport formalities… — Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2026

The carrier noted that enhanced security arrangements could lead to longer processing times at various stages of the departure process.

"Due to enhanced security measures being implemented at airports, guests travelling between August 10 and August 20, 2026, are advised to arrive well in advance of their scheduled departure," Air India said in the advisory.

Passengers Asked To Plan Ahead

The airline also requested passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time for check-in procedures, baggage screening and security checks to ensure a hassle-free travel experience.

"Please allow additional time for security checks and airport formalities to ensure a smooth travel experience," the airline stated.

The advisory comes as airports across the country step up security arrangements during the period.

Chennai Airport Under Alert

Earlier, Chennai International Airport announced that it would remain under high security alert from August 10 to August 20 and urged passengers to reach the airport well before their flight departures.

Airport authorities in Chennai advised travellers to account for additional time required for check-in and security screening, warning that the enhanced measures could increase waiting times.

They said the steps were aimed at ensuring passenger safety while maintaining smooth airport operations.

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Stricter Protocols Across Airports

With airports implementing stricter security protocols, airlines are also encouraging travellers to be prepared for longer processing times and complete all travel formalities well in advance.

Air India said passengers who arrive early are likely to experience a smoother journey despite the temporary increase in security-related procedures.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)