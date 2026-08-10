Air India Turbulence Incident: Pilot Body Flags False-Positive Drug Test Risk, Seeks Confidentiality

Airline Pilots' Association of India | X @In_Alpa

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has issued an advisory to its members following the Aug 4 Air India Phuket-Delhi turbulence incident and the pilot-in-command’s “non-negative” drug screening result, warning that commonly used over-the-counter (OTC) medicines can inadvertently trigger such results.

The association stressed that a non-negative screening result is only a preliminary flag and does not establish drug use. It requires confirmatory laboratory testing and review before any conclusion can be drawn. The advisory puts the spotlight on an important distinction in aviation drug testing: an initial screening result and a confirmed positive result are not the same.

17 Injured, Drug Test Under Investigation

Referring to the turbulence incident, in which 17 people were injured, ALPA India said it resulted in an investigation into the pilot-in-command’s “non-negative” drug test. The association said the matter remains under investigation and there appear to be other unreported aspects.

“Reporting a screening result as a ‘positive drug test’ or ‘pilot caught using drugs’ before this process concludes is factually inaccurate and unfairly damaging,” the association said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules mandate random psychoactive substance testing of flight crew, air traffic controllers, aircraft maintenance engineers and other safety-sensitive personnel. The requirements apply to scheduled commercial airlines, flight training organisations and air navigation service providers, among others.

Common Medicines Can Trigger Screening Flags

ALPA India said widely available OTC medicines in India may contain active ingredients capable of triggering a non-negative screening result under the six substance classes tested under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR).

The association said such a result requires the person to be immediately taken off duty pending confirmatory testing. It added that this could cause stress and reputational damage even though the initial result is not proof of drug use.

The warning is significant because medicines routinely taken for common ailments could potentially complicate the screening process. ALPA India therefore advised pilots against self-medication.

It said common cold, cough, allergy and sleep-aid formulations sold at pharmacies in India may contain ingredients falling within the six tested substance classes.

Pilots Told To Check Before Taking OTC Drugs

The association advised pilots to consult their organisation’s medical-in-charge or an aviation medical examiner before taking any new medicine, including seemingly harmless OTC cough syrups, decongestants or sleep aids, particularly in the days before a scheduled or random test.

Pilots have also been asked to declare all medicines on the testing proforma when their samples are collected. ALPA India described this declaration as a pilot’s first line of protection because it allows a medical review officer to distinguish legitimate therapeutic use from problematic use.

The association also advised pilots to avoid foods containing large quantities of poppy seeds and festival preparations such as bhang and thandai in the days before flying duty because of their documented potential to trigger non-negative opiate or cannabis screens.

Pilots should retain prescriptions and pharmacy receipts for medicines they have used so they can support the review process if their screening result is non-negative, the association said.

First Confirmed Positive Result Is Corrective, Says Body

ALPA India emphasised that the CAR provides for counselling and rehabilitation following a first confirmed positive result rather than automatic suspension. According to the association, the provisions escalate only in cases of repeat occurrences, reflecting what it described as a corrective rather than punitive approach, Hindustan Times reports.

“There is no reason for a pilot to conceal medication use or avoid testing out of fear. Transparency protects members far more than silence. ALPA India does not support substance abuse of any kind and strongly condemns the same,” it said.

This distinction is crucial because treating an initial screening flag as a proven offence could cause serious professional and reputational consequences before the prescribed testing process is completed.

Pilot Body Seeks Strict Confidentiality

The association appealed to the DGCA to ensure that details of aviation personnel undergoing screening, receiving non-negative results or awaiting confirmatory testing remain strictly confidential between the employee, the organisation’s medical-in-charge, the medical review officer and the regulator’s Directorate of Air Safety, in accordance with the rules.

“No identifying information should reach the public domain, media, or unrelated personnel within the organisation,” ALPA India said.

It also urged continued rigour in maintaining chain of custody (CoC) protocols, video recording of screening and sample splitting, and secure, tamper-proof handling of Samples A and B so that procedural errors do not jeopardise a pilot’s career or reputation.

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DGCA Urged To Ensure Consistent Reviews

ALPA India said the DGCA should ensure that medical review officers are adequately trained, independent and consistent across the country in distinguishing legitimate therapeutic use from problematic substance use, particularly because several commonly available medicines can trigger non-negative screening results.

The association also urged the regulator to guard against any organisational or public tendency to treat a first non-negative screening result as equivalent to a confirmed offence or allow such information to be leaked before due process is completed.

ALPA India appealed to the media to report drug-testing matters fairly and accurately, underscoring that the safeguards surrounding testing are important not only for aviation safety but also for ensuring that individuals are not prematurely judged before confirmatory results establish the facts.