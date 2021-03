Air India Vigilance Department holds programme on ‘Preventive Vigilance’

The Vigilance Department of Air India organised a 2-day interactive Training Programme on Preventive Vigilance from March 3 - 4, 2021 for Executives of Air India and its subsidiary companies and Pawan Hans at the Aviation Security Training Institute (ASTI) at GSD Complex, Air India. The sessions focussing on Preventive Vigilance, Procurement etc with emphasis on efficiency and transparency, case studies and group activity evoked a lot of enthusiasm. Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Bansal, CMD, Air India emphasized on improvement in Systems & Processes and Capacity Building. Arti Bhatnagar, CVO, Air India said Preventive Training Module features in all training programmes for executives of Air India & its Subsidiaries and spoke about ensuring greater transparency in our functioning.