Air India stake sale: All you need to know

As the deadline to place the expression of interest for the Air India stake sale ended on Monday, it is learnt that the government has received “multiple expressions of interest" for the debt-laden carrier.

“Multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India. The transaction will now move to the second stage,” Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, said in a tweet.

Here's all you need to know about the story so far: