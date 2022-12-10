Air India hits snag as entry pass issues delay long-haul flights

e-Paper Get App
Airport Entry Passes are issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for airline crew, engineers, ground staff and security personnel.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
File Photo
Full service carrier Air India on Friday said some of its ultra long-haul flights are facing delays due to issues related to airport entry passes and it is ''working closely'' with the authorities to resolve the matter.

Airport Entry Passes (AEPs), issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), allow airport access to airline crew (pilots and cabin crew), engineers, ground staff, security personnel and other individuals.

''Air India regrets that some of our North America flights have been delayed due to operational issues arising from the slower-than-expected issuance of Airport Entry Passes to cabin crew,'' an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline, however, did not share specific details.

''Air India is working closely with relevant authorities to expedite the issuance of remaining passes,'' the spokesperson added.

