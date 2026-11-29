Air India Extends Saudi Flight Suspension Till December 31, Air India Express To Resume Jeddah Services From December 2 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Air India on Sunday extended the suspension of its flights connecting three major Saudi Arabian cities until December 31, 2026, amid persistent security concerns in the region. However, Air India Express announced a phased resumption of its Jeddah services from December 2.

The latest announcements come as Indian airlines continue to review their operations to Saudi Arabia following attacks on several cities and infrastructure by the Houthis.

Air India Extends Suspension

Air India confirmed through a post on X that its flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh would remain suspended until December 31, citing the prevailing situation in the region.

The extension is likely to affect Indian expatriates, business travellers and passengers planning year-end journeys between India and Saudi Arabia.

Air India Express Resumes Services

Air India Express will gradually restore connectivity to Jeddah, beginning with three weekly flights between Mangaluru and Jeddah from December 2.

However, the low-cost carrier’s flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until December 31.

The partial resumption marks a gradual restoration of air connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia despite continuing security challenges.

IndiGo Restores Select Flights

IndiGo has also decided to resume select services connecting Jeddah and Madinah, offering additional travel options for passengers.

However, the airline’s flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until December 7, according to its announcement on Friday.

Akasa Air Extends Restrictions

Meanwhile, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its Jeddah flights until January 10, 2027, while services connecting Riyadh will remain suspended until January 31.

The varying suspension timelines reflect continued uncertainty surrounding the regional security environment.

Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia are advised to check the latest flight schedules directly with their respective airlines before planning their journeys, as operational decisions remain subject to evolving security conditions.

(With PTI Inputs)