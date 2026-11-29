RailTel Bags ₹145.75 Crore Order From Northern Railway, Communication Network To Get Major Upgrade | File Pic

New Delhi: RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways, has secured a major order worth ₹145.75 crore from Northern Railway for upgrading its communication infrastructure.

The company informed the stock exchanges on November 28 that it had received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from CSTE/Project/West, Northern Railway, for executing the technology-driven infrastructure project.

The estimated contract value stands at ₹145.75 crore, inclusive of taxes.

Network Modernisation

The project involves the provisioning of an Internet Protocol Multiprotocol Label Switching (IP-MPLS) network for establishing a unified communication backbone across Northern Railway.

The contract also includes the deployment of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)-based control communication systems.

Under the agreement, RailTel will undertake the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the communication infrastructure.

The technology is designed to facilitate efficient data transmission, integrated connectivity and streamlined communication across railway operations.

The unified communication backbone is expected to support the modernisation of railway communication systems by integrating voice and data services through advanced digital networking infrastructure.

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Execution Timeline

According to the regulatory filing, RailTel is required to complete the project within 12 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance.

The stipulated deadline for executing the contract is November 26, 2027.

The company received the order on November 27, 2026, at 7:40 pm.

RailTel classified the contract as a domestic order awarded by a domestic entity.

Business Expansion

The latest contract strengthens RailTel’s presence in railway communication infrastructure and technology-led modernisation projects.

The order adds to the company’s project execution portfolio, reflecting continued demand for advanced digital connectivity solutions within the railway sector.

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RailTel also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

The transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions.

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Disclaimer: This article is based on RailTel’s stock exchange filing and is for informational purposes only, not an investment recommendation.