HDFC Bank To Stop SMS Alerts For UPI Payments Up To ₹500, New Rules Effective From January 1 | File Pic

Mumbai: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, will discontinue SMS alerts for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions of ₹500 or below from January 1, 2027. However, customers will continue to receive email notifications for all UPI transactions, irrespective of their value.

The bank has informed customers about the upcoming changes and advised them to update their registered email addresses to ensure uninterrupted transaction-related communication.

Revised RBI Guidelines

The decision follows revised Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines governing electronic banking transaction alerts across commercial banks, cooperative banks, small finance banks, payments banks and regional rural banks.

Under the revised framework, banks must send instant SMS notifications for electronic transactions exceeding ₹500.

For transactions of ₹500 or below, lenders can determine their notification policy, provided customers are not charged for such alerts.

Consequently, HDFC Bank customers making smaller UPI payments will no longer receive SMS confirmations from January 2027.

Email Alerts To Continue

HDFC Bank clarified that email notifications for UPI transactions will remain unchanged.

Customers can continue receiving transaction updates, electronic statements and other important banking communications through their registered email addresses.

The lender emphasised that maintaining updated contact information helps strengthen digital security and ensures uninterrupted banking services.

How To Update Email ID

Resident individuals can update their registered email addresses through InstaServices, NetBanking or by visiting their nearest HDFC Bank branch.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can also use digital banking platforms or download the prescribed application form.

Sole proprietorship account holders can complete the process online or offline, while companies, partnerships, LLPs, HUFs, trusts and societies must visit a bank branch.

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UPI Transactions Hit Record High

The development comes amid rapid expansion in India’s digital payments ecosystem.

UPI processed a record 25.47 billion transactions worth ₹31.53 lakh crore in October 2026.

Average daily transaction volumes reached approximately 822 million, while daily transaction values crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the first time, reflecting growing adoption of digital payment services nationwide.

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