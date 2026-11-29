Stock Market Outlook This Week, Crude Oil, FII Flows & Rupee Among 4 Key Triggers For Sensex & Nifty | File Pic

Mumbai: Indian equity markets are likely to witness volatility in the coming week as investors closely monitor global crude oil prices, foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, rupee movements and the sustained rally in heavyweight stocks.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping a two-session winning streak amid selling pressure across banking, IT, automobile and FMCG stocks.

The Nifty declined nearly 1% during the week. However, broader markets remained resilient, with the Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 indices gaining up to 0.52% each.

Crude Oil Volatility

Global crude oil prices will remain a crucial market trigger amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Brent crude registered its first weekly gain in November, ending a three-week losing streak despite declining on Friday.

Concerns over potential supply disruptions following attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure could keep energy prices volatile.

Higher crude prices could increase India’s import expenditure and intensify inflationary pressures.

FII Buying Slows

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers across all four trading sessions last week, extending their buying streak to five consecutive weeks.

However, net purchases declined sharply to around ₹17,600 crore from approximately ₹32,600 crore in the preceding week.

The sustainability of foreign capital inflows will remain critical to market momentum.

Rupee Under Pressure

The Indian rupee weakened 0.6% on Friday, settling at 92.99 against the US dollar compared with its previous close of 92.4450.

Elevated crude oil prices and a stronger dollar weighed on the domestic currency.

Further depreciation could influence foreign investment flows and investor sentiment.

Heavyweight Stocks In Focus

The strong rally in index heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, has supported benchmark indices throughout November.

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HDFC Bank, which commands nearly 9.9% weightage in the Nifty, has surged around 26% over the past month.

Given the Nifty’s market capitalisation-weighted structure, movements in these heavyweight stocks could significantly determine the direction of benchmark indices in the coming week.

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