Valplast Technologies Secures ₹5 Crore Arbitration Settlement, Gammon Engineers To Pay Within 60 Days | File Pic

Mumbai: Valplast Technologies Limited has announced an amicable settlement of its arbitration dispute with Gammon Engineers and Contractors Private Limited, securing ₹5 crore towards the full and final settlement of claims related to a hydroelectric project in Bhutan.

In a regulatory filing with the BSE, the company said the arbitration proceedings had been formally concluded following a consent award passed on November 28, 2026.

Arbitration Concluded

Justice Indu Malhotra, former Supreme Court judge and sole arbitrator in the matter, passed the consent award under Section 30(2) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

The arbitrator took the settlement agreement on record and formally disposed of the proceedings in accordance with the mutually agreed terms.

The dispute originated from a Termination and Release Agreement dated December 19, 2013, concerning claims related to the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan.

Payment Terms

Under the settlement agreement, Gammon Engineers and Contractors is required to pay ₹5 crore to Valplast Technologies within 60 days from the execution date of the agreement.

The entire settlement amount will be transferred electronically through banking channels.

The agreement also incorporates a provision to safeguard Valplast Technologies against payment delays.

In case Gammon Engineers fails to make the payment within the stipulated period, it will be liable to pay interest at 12% per annum on the outstanding amount until the actual payment is made.

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Financial Implications

The settlement establishes Valplast Technologies’ entitlement to receive ₹5 crore, bringing the arbitration dispute to a formal conclusion.

The company is currently awaiting receipt of the settlement amount within the agreed timeframe.

However, the regulatory disclosure does not specify the accounting treatment of the settlement proceeds or their potential impact on the company’s profitability during the current financial year.

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Valplast Technologies disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, providing shareholders with details of the settlement, financial implications and current status of the arbitration proceedings.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s BSE filing and is for informational purposes only, not an investment recommendation.

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