Air India Express To Get 20 Airbus A320 Planes From Parent Company

Air India is looking to re-invigorate its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express. According to reports, the Gurgoan-based airline is slated to get as many as 20 Airbus A320 jets from its parent system, Air India.

The A320 is a single-aisle, narrow-body jetliner. It is said to be the European jetmaker's one of the most successful models.

Express To Get New Flights

These flights will be transferred over the next few months to Air India Express. This is expected to boost the airline's prospects by expanding domestic and short international services.

In addition to the jets, Air India will also transfer the pilots and cabin crew members. This is expected to bring about some concerns amongst the employees. This comes barely a few months after the proposed Air India-Vistara led to tactical protests from Vistara cabin crew(s).

Air India Express' current service system mostly caters to non-metro destinations, along with journeys to West Asia, largely Gulf countries.

This recent transfer of 20 flights is in line with the airlines expansion plans, as, since October 2023, Air India Express has brought in 24 Boeing 737 Max planes under its realm.

Air India Express To Increase Fleet

According to reports, the cabin crew is also expected to be subjected to training to familiarise themselves.

| Representative Image

The Air India Express has 31 domestic 14 international services. The airline currently has 10 hubs including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kochi, Trivandrum, Kannur, Tiruchirappalli, Kozhikode & Mangaluru.

In all the company has over 70 fleet, and the company intends to increase the number of flights to 120 flights by next March.

Recently, Air India Express has been in the news for the wrong reasons, with instances of flight delay and ill-maintained flight and services.