Maharashtra: Manmad Mumbai Panchvati Express Halts Due To Coach Uncoupling, Railway Promptly Springs Into Action; Visuals Surface

In an incident earlier today, the Manmad Mumbai Panchvati Express (Train No. 12110) encountered an unexpected hitch between the 4th and 5th coaches shortly after departing from Kasara at 08:36 AM. The train, which was en route to Mumbai, faced an uncoupling of coaches, causing a disruption in its journey.

Railway Officials Promptly Mobilize After Receiving Information About The Incident

Upon receiving information about the incident, railway officials promptly mobilized to the site to address the issue. Their swift intervention led to the resolution of the problem by 09:17 AM. Following quick repairs and safety checks, the train successfully resumed its journey to Mumbai, departing at 09:18 AM.

#Watch | Manmad Mumbai Panchvati express (12110) uncoupled between 4th and 5th coach from loco after departure from Kasara at 08.36 am today . After getting information official concerned immediately rushed on the site resolved the issue at 09.17 am and the train departed at… pic.twitter.com/f34nkQLE8Y — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 6, 2024

Passengers, though reassured by the efficient handling of the situation by railway authorities, expressed frustration over the delay caused.

"Hundreds of daily commuters, including government employees and advocates, were inconvenienced by nearly an hour due to this unexpected hitch," commented a regular passenger. Some passengers attributed the incident to purported lapses in daily maintenance checks of the train before departure.

"The Manmad Mumbai Panchvati Express, a crucial link for commuters between Manmad and Mumbai, serves as a lifeline for many daily travelers, emphasizing the importance of stringent maintenance practices to prevent such occurrences in the future" said another frequent passenger.

"This morning's incident underscores the critical need for thorough inspections and maintenance protocols," remarked a retired railway officials. "Despite the disruption, the incident highlighted the preparedness and responsiveness of railway personnel in swiftly managing unexpected situations on the tracks" he said.