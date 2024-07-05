 Air Cargo Forum India Annual Conclave: Delhi-Like Air Cargo Possible In Madhya Pradesh
CM Mohan Yadav said that air transport and cargo facilities are being expanded in the state and there is a possibility of cargo in all seven airports in the state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 01:39 AM IST
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said considering the geographical location and developed infrastructure of the state, there is every possibility of Madhya Pradesh becoming an air cargo hub like Delhi.

The CM was addressing the annual Conclave of the Air Cargo Forum India in New Delhi on Thursday.

The CM said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a dense network of railways, metro and expressways has been laid in the state. Now, air transport and cargo facilities are being expanded in the state and there is a possibility of cargo in all seven airports in the state, he said.

Stating that the construction of a cargo hub will help explore the resources of the state, promoting trade and increasing employment opportunities, the CM said to make Madhya Pradesh a business centre in the future, a desk named ëFuture Ready Madhya Pradeshí has also been prepared.

The pace of economic growth of the state is more than 20 per cent and the rate of agricultural development is 25 per cent. In the state budget, 16 per cent more allocation has been made as compared to the previous budget.

Yadav said products worth 6 billion dollars are transported through air cargo in Madhya Pradesh. He said that from this point of view, there is immense potential for the air cargo industry in the state. The CM invited the air cargo industry to participate in the development and invest in the state.

