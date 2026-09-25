Air India Express Offers 10% Student Discount, Here's Who Is Eligible And How To Claim 25 Kg Baggage Benefit?

Air India Express offers students 10 percent off, 25 kg baggage and Rs 99 date changes. |

Mumbai: Air India Express has introduced a festive-season offer for students, providing discounts on domestic flight tickets, additional baggage allowance and cheaper travel-date changes.

Separately, the airline is running another promotional offer for eligible Visa debit and credit cardholders, providing savings on domestic and international flight bookings.

Student Offer: 10 percent Discount

Under the student offer, eligible passengers can receive a 10 per cent discount on the value of domestic flight tickets. The offer is available until October 20, 2026, through the Air India Express website and mobile app.

Students can also carry up to 25 kg of checked baggage , compared with the standard 15 kg allowance mentioned for regular bookings. This gives them an additional 10 kg baggage benefit.

Students booking directly through the airline’s website or app can also change their travel date for Rs 99, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Additionally, students booking eligible domestic or international flights using the “VIBES” promotional code can get an extra 5 percent discount, according to the airline.

Who Can Claim Student Benefits?

Passengers must be aged 12 years or above and possess a valid student photo ID issued by a recognised educational institution.

The student’s name and date of birth should be clearly visible on the identification card. The document must be presented at the airport during check-in to claim the student benefits.

Separate Visa Card Offer

Apart from the student scheme, Air India Express is offering another promotion for customers using eligible Visa debit and credit cards.

Under this offer, passengers can receive a discount of up to Rs 600 when booking eligible domestic or international flights.

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Customers need to use the promotional code “VISAFLY” while making their reservation. The Visa card promotion is available until October 9, 2026, subject to the airline’s terms and conditions.

Air India Express operates more than 500 flights daily and has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320-family aircraft.