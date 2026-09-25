Air India Pilot Removed From Zurich-Delhi Flight After Testing Positive For Alcohol In Zurich

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An Air India pilot was removed from duty at Zurich Airport on September 6 after ground handling staff detected the smell of alcohol before the scheduled departure of flight AI 151 to Delhi. Authorities subsequently conducted sobriety tests, which found the pilot’s blood alcohol level above the permissible limit for flight crew.

The incident prompted action by Swiss aviation authorities and has since been taken up with India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is responsible for further regulatory proceedings.

Pilot Removed Before Takeoff

According to a report by The Economic Times, ground handling personnel at Zurich Airport noticed that the pilot smelled of alcohol and alerted the authorities. The pilot was then removed from the aircraft before takeoff.

Subsequent sobriety tests indicated that the pilot's blood alcohol concentration was above the permitted limit. As a result, AI 151 could not operate as scheduled. Flight records confirm that the Delhi-Zurich service was scheduled to operate on September 6.

Swiss Aviation Regulator Takes Action

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) confirmed that it had taken action against the pilot under Swiss regulations and informed the DGCA about the incident.

FOCA said the further handling of the case rests with the DGCA as the competent authority of the state of the airline operator. The Indian aviation regulator has scrutinised the matter and asked Air India to strengthen its safeguards to prevent such violations.

Air India Maintains Zero-Tolerance Policy

Air India has reiterated that it follows a zero-tolerance approach towards safety and regulatory violations. The airline has said confirmed breaches are dealt with firmly in accordance with applicable regulations and company policy.

The incident was also reported by the airline’s own staff, highlighting the role of internal monitoring mechanisms in identifying potential violations before a flight operates.

Both Air India and IndiGo follow strict alcohol policies for flight crew, under which even traces of alcohol can constitute a violation. Pilots operating flights from India are subject to mandatory pre-flight alcohol and drug testing. For flights departing from overseas airports, testing procedures can differ, with checks typically conducted after landing.

Incident Adds To Safety Scrutiny

The Zurich episode comes amid wider scrutiny of safety and compliance within Indian aviation. It follows another reported case involving an Air India pilot who was found to have operated an aircraft while under the influence of drugs.

The latest incident also comes as incoming Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam is expected to focus on strengthening the airline's safety culture. Some senior pilots have also raised concerns over what they describe as a disconnect between airline management and cockpit crew.

The developments come ahead of an upcoming audit of India’s aviation regulator by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), adding further attention to compliance and safety oversight within the sector.

DGCA Reviews Case

The DGCA's involvement will determine the further regulatory course of the case. Air India, meanwhile, has maintained that it is committed to enforcing safety rules and strengthening crew awareness around health, wellbeing and professional responsibilities.

The incident underscores the importance of pre-flight monitoring, particularly on international operations, where procedures can differ from those followed at Indian airports.