Air India Staffer Suspended After 3 Italians Board Delhi-Munich Flight Without Immigration Clearance

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An Air India staffer has been suspended after an investigation found the employee responsible for a major security and immigration lapse that allowed three Italian nationals to board a Delhi-Munich flight without completing mandatory departure immigration clearance.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed the action on September 22, saying the Air India personnel assigned to escort passengers through designated airport pathways had failed to follow prescribed procedures. The employee was suspended after responsibility for the lapse was established.

The government has also strengthened checks at transfer points and introduced additional safeguards as part of a multi-layered security mechanism to prevent such incidents from recurring.

How Did The Three Passengers Bypass Immigration?

According to TOI report, the incident took place in the early hours of September 4, when the three Italian nationals arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Air India flight AI-1115 from Amritsar at around 12:50 am.

They were travelling on domestic ‘D’ boarding passes for the Amritsar-Delhi sector. Since their onward journey involved an international flight, they were required to exit through the designated arrival route, complete departure immigration and then proceed to the international departure area.

Instead, the passengers were incorrectly escorted to the International-to-International (I2I) transfer area. This allowed them to bypass the immigration counter altogether.

The three passengers subsequently boarded Lufthansa flight LH-763 to Munich at around 1:45 am less than an hour after arriving in Delhi without undergoing the mandatory immigration process.

Air India's Hub-And-Spoke Model Not Applicable

The incident also raised questions about the application of Air India’s hub-and-spoke system and the handling of passengers travelling on connecting international flights.

Under the hub-and-spoke arrangement, passengers from certain airports can complete immigration formalities at the originating airport before travelling to a hub such as Delhi, from where they can directly board their international connection.

However, the Amritsar-Delhi and Delhi-Munich sectors involving the three passengers did not qualify under the applicable hub-and-spoke arrangement, according to officials. They were therefore required to complete immigration formalities after arriving in Delhi.

Although Air India and Lufthansa have an interline partnership, the arrangement did not exempt the passengers from the required immigration procedure in this case.

Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Show-Cause Notice

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier issued a show-cause notice to Air India over what it described as a serious security and immigration-related lapse.

The ministry sought explanations on several aspects of the incident, including how the passengers were issued boarding passes, why they were allowed into the international transfer area, who escorted them there, and why the lapse was not detected before they departed India.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson was also asked to explain the alleged procedural violations. The Home Ministry subsequently reviewed the matter with officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, Bureau of Immigration, Intelligence Bureau, Air India and Delhi airport.

Additional Checks Introduced

The latest suspension marks the first personnel-level action following the investigation into the incident.

Minister Naidu said the staffer responsible for escorting passengers through the airport had failed to follow the prescribed route. He also said stronger checks have now been put in place to prevent similar security and immigration lapses.

The incident has prompted closer scrutiny of passenger segregation, boarding-pass procedures, transfer routes and the safeguards designed to ensure that domestic and international passenger flows remain separate at connecting airports.