Air India employees can apply for voluntary retirement till May 31, 2023

Pilots flocked the venues of Air India's walk in interveiews in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as it has started hiring 900 airmen and 2,400 cabin crew members. From being unable to pay employees as it battled debt back in 2018, Air India has come a long way under Tata's wing to offer voluntary retirement packages to non-flying staff.

As it increases the crew and pilots to boost operations hit by staff shortage, Air India has extending the date to apply for the early retirement to May 31, 2023.

Who can benefit from this?

Around 2,100 of 11,000 Air India employees are eligible for the VRS, which has been offered to those who are above 40 years of age, and have served Air India for five years continuously.

This is the second voluntary retirement opportunity offered to Air India employees under Tata's watch, with the previous push getting 1,500 applications in June 2022.

What are the benefits

As part of the scheme, those who apply before the final date, will receive Rs 1 lakh over the ex-gratia amount.

Air India has also lowered the required number of years in service from 20 years to five years in a row.

The decision to launch another VR came around the same time as Tata's massive 840-aircraft order and its drive to hire more people.