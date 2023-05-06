 As Go First crew faces uncertainty, Air India and IndiGo witness surge in applications
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAs Go First crew faces uncertainty, Air India and IndiGo witness surge in applications

As Go First crew faces uncertainty, Air India and IndiGo witness surge in applications

The interviews were scheduled for Thursday in Gurugram, but pilots arrived on Friday as well, as Air India received 700 applications in a matter of days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

From regularly operating flights till the beginning of the week, Go First has been pull off runways till May 12, after it extended the suspension of flights twice. But further uncertainty has clouded its future, as lessors of 20 aircraft have approached DGCA to deregister the planes, while Go First's fleet is already hit by an engine shortage.

As crew members look for new opportunities to leave Go First before the crisis worsens, Air India and IndiGo has witnessed a surge in applications from pilots.

Read Also
Go First cancels flights until Tuesday; DGCA asks carrier to refund passengers
article-image

Exodus from Go First?

  • A large number of aviators who operate the Airbus A320, which makes up a bulk of Go First's fleet, forced Air India to extend its walk-in interviews.

  • The interviews were scheduled for Thursday in Gurugram, but pilots arrived on Friday as well, as Air India received 700 applications in a matter of days.

  • A similar rise in pilots looking for opportunities was registered by leading airline IndiGo as well.

Read Also
Go First extends flight cancellations till May 12 amidst insolvency proceedings & opposition from...
article-image

Trapped at Go First?

  • But it has also been reported that GoFirst has made it difficult for its 5,000 crew members to leave and join another airline.

  • The embattled carrier has refused to grant early release for those who wish to jump ship after Go First announced bankruptcy.

  • Air India, which has been scaling up its workforce to mitigate flight cancellations and delays caused by a crew crunch, also hosted walk-ins in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

As Go First crew faces uncertainty, Air India and IndiGo witness surge in applications

As Go First crew faces uncertainty, Air India and IndiGo witness surge in applications

Foreign firms may be allowed to partner with Indian nuclear power producers: Report

Foreign firms may be allowed to partner with Indian nuclear power producers: Report

SpiceJet ordered to rehire 463 employees laid off due to pandemic

SpiceJet ordered to rehire 463 employees laid off due to pandemic

Go First extends flight cancellations till May 12 amidst insolvency proceedings & opposition from...

Go First extends flight cancellations till May 12 amidst insolvency proceedings & opposition from...

Paytm FY2023 revenue soars to ₹7,990 Cr, up by 61% YoY

Paytm FY2023 revenue soars to ₹7,990 Cr, up by 61% YoY