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Mumbai: Artificial intelligence is accelerating cybersecurity threats by enabling hackers to identify technological vulnerabilities faster than businesses can address them, Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins has warned.

The technology executive urged corporate leaders to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure immediately as AI-driven attacks pose growing risks to businesses and essential public services.

Growing Cyber Threats

In a post on X, Robbins highlighted how artificial intelligence is transforming the cybersecurity landscape, allowing attackers to exploit weaknesses at unprecedented speed. He emphasised that organisations must prioritise security measures irrespective of their technology platforms or service providers.

The warning follows recommendations from the Alliance for Critical Infrastructure (ACI), which highlighted mounting security risks arising from outdated technology, delayed software upgrades and unresolved vulnerabilities.

30-Day Security Review

The alliance urged chief executives to assess their organisations' cybersecurity preparedness within 30 days. Businesses have been advised to identify vulnerable essential services, evaluate their ability to deploy security patches, test disaster recovery mechanisms and establish accountability for unresolved risks. The proposed deadline aims to initiate corrective measures rather than complete comprehensive cybersecurity upgrades within a month.

Critical Infrastructure At Risk

Increasing digital connectivity across electricity networks, telecommunications, data centres and water supply systems has heightened the potential impact of cyberattacks.

A security breach in one sector could trigger widespread operational disruptions across interconnected industries, potentially compromising public safety and economic activity. The alliance recommended replacing unsupported technology, accelerating security updates and deploying temporary protective measures until permanent solutions become available.

AI Agents Under Scrutiny

The ACI also called for tighter governance of autonomous AI agents capable of accessing corporate networks and performing tasks with limited human supervision. Companies should restrict access permissions, continuously monitor AI activities and maintain mechanisms to immediately suspend automated operations when necessary.

Robbins, who serves on the alliance's board, endorsed its recommendations, underscoring the urgency of strengthening digital resilience as artificial intelligence reshapes the global cybersecurity landscape. The alliance represents several critical sectors, including energy, transportation, financial services, communications and information technology.

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