 Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Secures ₹310 crore Order From Bennett University
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Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Secures ₹310 crore Order From Bennett University

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has secured a significant order valued at ₹310 crore from Bennett University. The contract involves the construction of multiple blocks within the university campus in Greater Noida.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Secures ₹310 crore Order From Bennett University
Ahluwalia Contracts |

Mumbai: Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd on 14 October 2026 announced it had secured a new order worth ₹310.00 crore, inclusive of GST.

Project Details

The contract was awarded by Bennett University (The Times Group), located at Plot No. 8-11, Tech Zone-II, Greater Noida (UP) 201310. The scope of work involves the construction of Blocks O1, O2, O3, R1, L, and Q at Bennett University.

Project Classification

The company classified the order as an institutional building project. It is a domestic order, indicating that the awarding entity is a domestic entity.

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Execution Timeline

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) expects to execute the order within a period of 22 months.

Transaction Disclosure

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in Bennett University. It also stated that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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