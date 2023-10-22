Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week | Canva

The upcoming week in the equity market will be primarily influenced by several factors, including quarterly earnings reports, global trends, movements in crude oil prices, and developments in the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict in the Middle East. Additionally, investors will closely monitor the trading activity of foreign investors.

The markets will remain closed on Tuesday due to the Dussehra holiday.

"Global markets are currently fragile due to heightened attention on the rising US bond yield, global economic uncertainty, and also the geopolitical situation. These factors will be closely monitored, as they have the potential to influence market sentiment."

"Market participants will be closely watching the movement of the rupee against the dollar and crude oil prices, as well as investments by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs), during the results season," Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

Market last week

Last week, the BSE benchmark plunged 885.12 points or 1.33 per cent and the Nifty declined 208.4 points or 1.05 per cent.

The markets on Friday ended the week in red. Sensex closed at 65,398.56, down by 230.68 points and Nifty fell 84.10 points to end the week at 19,540.60.

Quarterly Earnings

"We expect earnings season to pick up pace in a truncated week which would direct the market trend along with global cues. On the global front, ECB (European Central Bank) will announce interest rate decision this week," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

The big companies to announce their quarterly earnings next week will be Godrej Industries, Mahindra Holidays and Resort, PNB Housing, NDTV, Tech Mahindra, Jubilant Foodworks, Rallis India, Network 18, TV18, Asian Paints, Canara Bank, STL Tech, Latent view, Dr. Reddy, Mahindra Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Blue Dart, SBI Card, SBI Life, Mahindra Lifespaces.

Domestic and Global Economic Data

Some major global and domestic events will be in focus such as the UK services PMI, US manufacturing and services PMI, US GDP, initial jobless claims, and crude oil inventories," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President at Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd, said markets worldwide, including India, will respond to geopolitical challenges, oil prices, and bond yield fluctuations, with continued stock-specific action tied to quarterly results.

IPO

Upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to hit the market, offering a range of investment opportunities. Blue Jet Healthcare will open its IPO from October 25 to 27, with an issue size of Rs 840 crore on the mainboard. In the SME segment, several IPOs are also in the pipeline. On Door Concepts is scheduled to open its IPO from October 23 to 27, followed by Paragon Fine and Specialty Chemicals from October 26 to 30. Shanthala FMCG Products will have its IPO open from October 27 to 31, and Maitreya Medicare's IPO will be available for subscription from October 27 to November 1.

Additionally, investors can anticipate the listing of several companies in the coming week. IRM Energy is expected to be listed on the mainboard, likely on October 26, while Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies will be listed on October 25, and WomanCart on October 27, both on the SME platform. This array of offerings provides diverse investment options for those looking to participate in the market.