Closing Bell: Markets End Week In Red; Sensex At 65,398.56; Nifty Below 19,600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday ended the week in red. Sensex closed at 65,398.56, down by 230.68 points and Nifty fell 84.10 points to end the week at 19,540.60. Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, TCS, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the major gainers whereas ITC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, SBI and Power Grid were among the losers.

The Nifty Bank was also down 24.80 points or 0.06 per cent to 43,729.70.

