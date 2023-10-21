IRM Energy’s IPO Subscribed 27.05 Times On Final Day | Canva

After getting a tremendous response from retail investors, the IRM Energy’s initial public offering (IPO) saw extensive bidding from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors on the last day of the subscription.

The issue received bids of 20,62,70,910 shares against the offered 76,24,800 equity shares, at a price band of ₹480-505, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Non-Institutional Investors Portion was the most subscribed with 48.34 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion with 44.73 times, whereas Retail Portion subscribed 9.29 times. Employee Portion was subscribed 2.05 times.

HDFC Bank Limited and BOB Capital Markets Limited are book running lead managers and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Company Information

IRM Energy Limited (IRMEL) in order to capitalize on synergetic its business opportunities, has entered into a strategic and technical partnership with Shizuoka Gas Co. Ltd, Japan (“ShizGas”) fourth largest gas company in Japan by natural gas sales volume, by infusing capital through a private placement in IRMEL. On the other hand, in order to achieve business integration, it invested in Farm Gas Private Limited, Venuka Polymers Private Limited Ni Hon Cylinders Private Limited. Additionally, it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Mindra EV Private Limited for setting up an electric vehicle (“EV”) charging infrastructure at DODO Stations and COCO Stations for a period of five years, with a vision of transitioning of becoming an energy-oriented company.

The company has operations at Banaskantha (Gujarat), Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Diu & Gir Somnath (Union Territory of Daman and Diu/Gujarat), and Namakkal & Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), serving 184 industrial customers, 269 commercial customers, 52,454 domestic customers, as at June 30, 2023.

As of October 9, 2023, IRMEL had an established a network of 69 CNG filling stations, comprising 2 CNG stations owned and operated by the company (the "COCO Stations"), 36 CNG stations owned and operated by dealers (the "DODO Stations"), and 31 CNG stations owned and operated by oil marketing companies (the "OMC Stations").

The company’s revenue from operations increased by 6.51% from Rs 230.27 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to Rs 245.25 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in the sale of compressed natural gas, piped natural gas and increase in connection income and other operating revenue. Whereas, profit after tax increased by 31.01% from Rs 20.54 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2022 to Rs 26.91 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to increase in total revenue.

Revenue for fiscal 2023 grew 90.27% to Rs 1039.13 crore from Rs 546.14 crore for the Financial Year 2022 and profit after tax fell 50.68% to Rs 63.15 crore for the FY 2023 against Rs 128.03 crore in FY22, due to significant increase in input gas cost as well as due to lower profits earned by joint control entities.