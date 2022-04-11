Agribazaar, Rivulis sign MoU to bolster agri-output with micro-irrigation

AgriBazaar, one-stop agritech platform, announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rivulis, which works in micro-irrigation products and solutions.

As part of the collaboration, agribazaar will enable the farmers on its platform to deploy Rivulis’ best-in-class field irrigation management products and solutions to increase their lands' yield output effectively.

In the first phase of the partnership, agribazaar will facilitate purchasing and installing Rivulis' drip irrigation systems for the sugarcane farmers on its platforms. Eventually, the services will be offered to all the farmers – over 3,00,000 - currently registered on the agribazaar platform.

Signing the MOU on behalf of Agribazaar, Amit Mundawala, Co-Founder and Managing Director, said, "The partnership with Rivulis will play a critical role in our efforts to provide farmers with best-in-class pre-harvest technologies. I am confident that the collaboration will enable our farmer customers to get better yield and price realisation through this initiative..”

Kaushal Jaiswal, Managing Director, Rivulis India, noted, “We are confident that the collaboration will create significant value across the agri-ecosystem and lend to the sustainability and efficiency of India’s agriculture industry.”

Agribazaar will leverage agribhumi, its remote sensing engine, to determine the exact condition of the farmland and ensure the use of irrigated water in a uniform manner. It will assess the need of individual farmers based on their land topography, soil conditions, crop selection and weather forecasting.

The platform will also provide in-depth field state analytics with the agriculture weather forecast, vegetation indices, and stages of plant growth, among other vital factors. AgriBazaar said it is the first agritech company to offer this kind of service in India.

