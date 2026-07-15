Agri-Tech (India) Reports ₹2.85 Lakh Net Loss In Q1 FY27, Revenue Rises To ₹20.40 Lakh

Mumbai: Agri-Tech (India) Ltd announced on Wednesday a standalone net loss of ₹2.85 lakh for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, ended 30 June 2026. This compares to a net loss of ₹26.75 lakh in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26) and ₹10.18 lakh in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose to ₹20.40 lakh. This is an increase from ₹7.94 lakh reported in Q4 FY26 and ₹11.53 lakh in Q1 FY26.

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Expenses Overview

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹23.25 lakh. This marks a decrease from ₹32.70 lakh in Q4 FY26 but an increase from ₹21.71 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Key Expense Categories

Production expenses were ₹2.57 lakh, while employee benefit expenses totalled ₹5.16 lakh for the quarter. Other expenditure amounted to ₹13.95 lakh.

Annual General Meeting

The company also announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, at 11:00 am. The meeting will be conducted through video conference or other audio-visual means.

Loan Interest Not Provided

Agri-Tech (India) has not provided for interest on loans given to Tech India Nirman Ltd. The company stated that CIRP proceedings against Tech India Nirman Ltd were stalled, and the case is currently sub judice with the Supreme Court of India.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.