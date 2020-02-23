AGR Telecos update: Government may disconnect relief call

The Finance Ministry is unlikely to give consent to any cut in the licence fee and the spectrum usage charges (SUC) for relief to telcos to meet adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, due to its own revenue position and economic slowdown.

In the February budget estimates for 2020-21, the revenue projection from these two heads (licence fee and the SUC) has been more than doubled to Rs 1.33 lakh crore from the current estimates of Rs 58,989 crore, ruling out any scope for relief. The projection didn't include AGR dues or spectrum auction proceeds.

According to FinMin officials, telcos were granted the two-year moratorium relief last year on the spectrum dues payment on a past spectrum auction, keeping in mind their stressed finances. A Cabinet Secretary-headed panel had approved the moratorium for 2020-21 and 2021-22.