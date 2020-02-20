AGR an unprecedented crisis, sought cut in taxes: Sunil Mittal

He said Airtel will make the balance payment expeditiously ."The demand for reduction in taxation for the telecom sector has been for a long time. The regulator has been supporting it", he said in response to a query if he has sought any cut in levies.

Mittal met the minister amid reports that said government was looking at some form of relief for the sector in view of huge AGR dues to be paid by telcos.

The telcos, particularly Vodafone Idea, which is severely hit by the AGR payment, has sought a bailout. The options here before the government are limited. There could be a cut in licence fee and spectrum usage charges, staggered payment of AGR over long years with interests, a waiver of interest and penalties on AGR dues.

So far the Government has neither stated nor indicated any relief for the telcos. On Wednesday, Mittal met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought sustainability for telcos in the stressful times. He had said Indian telecom industry has been under stress for the last three-and-a-half years and the government should ensure sustainability of the sector.

"The only thing government needs to do is to focus on how to ensure sustainability of the sector," he said after meeting the FM.