 After SVB crisis, Finance Minister tells Indian banks to stay prepared for financial shocks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAfter SVB crisis, Finance Minister tells Indian banks to stay prepared for financial shocks

After SVB crisis, Finance Minister tells Indian banks to stay prepared for financial shocks

Sitharaman also stated that public sector banks are resilient and stable, while she asked them to prepare for financial shocks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: PTI

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse sent shockwaves across the global banking sector and also raised concerns about Indian startups who had accounts with the lender. But Indian public sector bank stocks suffered a dip after Signature Bank also succumbed, and Credit Suisse reached the brink of a crash as well.

In the aftermath of this crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met bosses of state-owned banks, and urged them to spot stress points and create safeguards.

Called on banks to be cautious despite resilience

  • The meeting came a day after the government sought data on the bonds in which lenders had invested.

  • Sitharaman also stated that public sector banks are resilient and stable, while she asked them to prepare for financial shocks.

  • Confidence in the stability of India's PSBs has been reiterated S&P Global Ratings, which called them fit enough to resist contagion from the global banking crisis.

What insulates Indian banks?

  • Government support has been cited as a major strength for Indian lenders by the ratings agency, along with a high savings rate.

  • Indian banks are also required to hold at least 18 per cent of their assets in the form of gold or cash, which insulates them from an SVB-like fate.

  • Bonds held by the lenders came under the scanner, since investing too much in long-term bonds led to losses and lack of liquidity for SVB and Signature Bank.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Government signs MoU with Flybig to start intra-state flight services

Assam Government signs MoU with Flybig to start intra-state flight services

After SVB crisis, Finance Minister tells Indian banks to stay prepared for financial shocks

After SVB crisis, Finance Minister tells Indian banks to stay prepared for financial shocks

Tech layoffs: Indian startups have fired 23,000 professionals so far, edtech firms worst hit

Tech layoffs: Indian startups have fired 23,000 professionals so far, edtech firms worst hit

Vedanta reportedly seeking $1 billion loan via Mauritius-based subsidiary

Vedanta reportedly seeking $1 billion loan via Mauritius-based subsidiary

World Bank approves $108 million to improve Assam's flood, disaster preparedness

World Bank approves $108 million to improve Assam's flood, disaster preparedness