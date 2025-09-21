After SEBI Clean Chit, Whom Did Adani Thank? Know Where He Bowed His Head With Wife

New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his wife Preeti Adani, offered prayers at a Jain temple in Ahmedabad. The visit came after SEBI gave the group a clean chit in the Hindenburg case.

#WATCH | Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, accompanied by his wife Priti Adani, offered prayers at a Jain temple in Ahmedabad a day after SEBI gave a clean chit to the Adani Group.



A close aide told ANI that in the aftermath of the Hindenburg storm and months of speculation,… pic.twitter.com/LmujnEL1T6 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

According to ANI, a close source said that instead of celebrating, Adani chose to express gratitude. The couple lit a lamp and silently thanked at the temple, bowing their heads. For the Adani family, this was more than regulatory relief—it symbolised the victory of goodness over wrongdoing, patience, faith, and resilience.

SEBI Gives Clean Chit



On Thursday, Gautam Adani urged those spreading “false stories” by Hindenburg Research to apologise. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cleared the Adani Group of all baseless allegations. SEBI confirmed that the group did not violate any disclosure norms or commit any fraud.

Sympathy for Investors



Gautam Adani shared on social media platform X that the group remains committed to transparency and honesty. He expressed sympathy for investors who lost money due to the false report.

Adani wrote, 'After a detailed investigation, SEBI confirmed that Hindenburg’s claims were baseless. Transparency and honesty have always been Adani Group’s identity. We feel the pain of investors who lost money due to this fabricated report. Those spreading false stories must apologise to the country. Our commitment to India’s institutions, people, and nation-building remains unshaken. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!'

What Were the Allegations?



US-based short-seller Hindenburg alleged that Adani Group routed funds to hide related-party transactions. This caused market volatility and affected Adani Group’s market value.

The clean chit brings huge relief and ends months of investigation. SEBI concluded that the listing agreements and SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) were not violated. The transactions in question were not considered related-party transactions.