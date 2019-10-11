After dearness allowance, Central government hikes transport allowance too

After increasing the dearness allowance (DA) by 5 percentage, now the government has increased Transport Allowance (TA).

According to Zee Business, after increased Transport Allowance (TA), central government employees' monthly salary will go up by Rs 810 to Rs 4,320. This TA will automatically get added into the monthly salary of the central government employees as TA hike and DA hike are inter-connected.

On Wednesday, government announced the highest ever 5 percentage points increase in dearness allowance(DA) which will bring cheers to 50 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners ahead of Diwali. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the 5 per cent additional DA/DR (dearness relief) over the existing rate of 12 per cent of the basic pay/pension due in July, 2019, the government said.

Post-7th Pay Commission's recommendations, the central government is giving TA on the basis of the category of the city a government employee is posted. Minimum TA for urban cities under 7th CPC is Rs 1350 while maximum TA under the Seventh Pay Commission is Rs 7,200. Similarly, in smaller cities, TA approved under the 7th Pay Commission ranges from Rs 900 to Rs 3,600 per month, reported Zee Business.

Transport allowance is allowance granted to an employee to meet expenditure for the purpose of commuting between place of residence and place of duty. Allowance to an employee working in any transport business to meet his personal expenditure during his duty performed in the course of running of such transport from one place to another place provided employee and is not in receipt of daily allowance.