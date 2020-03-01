After crude oil rates fall, petrol price cut by 18 paise, diesel by 26 paise today

As the crude oil prices slumped amid coronavirus outbreak, petrol and diesel prices also witnessed a cut on Sunday. Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 16-18 paise and 21-26 paise per litre on Sunday as per the details released by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

So now, a litre of diesel costs Rs 67.34 in Mumbai, and Rs 64.34 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 77.40 in Mumbai, and Rs 71.71 in Delhi. The retail prices of petrol and diesel are revised daily. The petroleum companies revise the two automobile fuel prices based on the crude prices in the international market. And that is why the prices vary according to the company.