Rupee gains 3 paise against USD in early trade as crude oil prices eas

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 3 paise to 71.18 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as easing crude oil prices and gains in domestic equity market lift investor sentiments.

However, a strong US dollar against major global currencies capped gains of the domestic unit, dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 71.17 and further gained slightly to hit a high of 71.16 against the greenback.

The domestic unit had settled at 71.21 against the American currency on Tuesday. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.37 per cent to USD 64.35 per barrel.