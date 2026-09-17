After A Decade-Long Wait, NSE Opens Its Doors To Public Investors

NSE Opens Its Doors To Public Investors | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 17, marking the exchange’s long-awaited entry into the market nearly a decade after its listing plan.

Price band and issue size

The NSE IPO price band is ₹1,700–₹1,785 per equity share with a face value of ₹1. The offer comprises up to 12.64 crore shares and is valued at ₹21,494 crore at the lower end and ₹22,562 crore at the upper end.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale by shareholders, including State Bank of India and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. NSE will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Lot size and key dates

Retail investors can bid for a minimum lot of eight shares and multiples of eight thereafter. The retail investment is ₹13,600 at the lower price and ₹14,280 at the upper price.

The subscription window will close on Monday, September 21. NSE shares will list on the BSE on September 24. Employees will receive a discount of ₹170 per share.

Investor reservation

Up to 50% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and 35% for retail bidders.

Ahead of the public issue, NSE allotted 3.78 crore shares to anchor investors at ₹1,785 each, raising ₹6,746 crore. LIC, Norway’s Government Pension Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Fidelity were among the participants.

Market position and risks

At the upper price band, NSE is valued at around ₹4.42 lakh crore. The issue is set to become India’s second-largest IPO after Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,870-crore offer.

NSE is dominant in cash-equity and derivatives markets. However, investors should assess risks from derivatives regulations, options volumes, technology disruptions, scrutiny and the absence of fresh capital.